Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 20th (AAP, ABDN, AHR, ALNY, AMAT, AMCR, AMZN, ANF, APLS, ARDT)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 20th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $62.00 to $46.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 249 to GBX 251. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

abrdn (LON:ABDN)

had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 220 to GBX 225. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Corporation from $53.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $479.00 to $376.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $500.00 to $465.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $260.00 to $390.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $48.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $275.00 to $300.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $128.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,264.00 to $1,317.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $37.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Corporation from $205.00 to $203.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $142.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $200.00 to $260.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 to GBX 570. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bango (LON:BGO) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 244 to GBX 212. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $645.00 to $700.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $148.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $90.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $19.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $255.00 to $290.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $234.00 to $226.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $74.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $64.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $72.00 to $84.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $280.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 85 to GBX 94. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) had its target price boosted by Citizens Jmp from $59.00 to $75.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 240 to GBX 280. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 190 to GBX 275. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $150.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $119.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $143.00 to $140.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $142.00 to $146.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) had its price target increased by Citizens Jmp from $23.00 to $26.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $22.00 to $25.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $53.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $246.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $77.00 to $80.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $60.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $244.00 to $258.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $100.00 to $103.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $41.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $340.00 to $370.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $410.00 to $450.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $384.00 to $425.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $22.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 440 to GBX 500. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $212.00 to $220.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $36.00 to $44.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $23.00 to $22.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $57.00 to $64.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 102 to GBX 117. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $1,163.00 to $1,161.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $115.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $250.00 to $295.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $19.00 to $20.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its price target boosted by Citizens Jmp from $527.00 to $745.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $915.00 to $830.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $200.00 to $300.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $100.00 to $120.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $655.00 to $625.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 240 to GBX 195. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $300.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $98.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price target cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $33.00 to $30.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 730 to GBX 750. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $27.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $131.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $228.00 to $247.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $222.00 to $235.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $221.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $252.00 to $264.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $268.00 to $284.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $250.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Corporation from $45.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $200.00 to $265.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corporation from $60.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $20.00 to $21.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,250 to GBX 1,200. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $39.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $700.00 to $625.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $93.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $320.00 to $385.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $230.00 to $335.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $270.00 to $370.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price raised by Bank of America Corporation from $320.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $63.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $205.00 to $175.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $10.00. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $108.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $62.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Corporation from $49.00 to $40.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $105.00 to $115.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $94.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $71.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $17.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $53.00 to $55.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $31.00 to $34.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $33.50 to $30.50. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $165.00 to $270.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Corporation from $197.00 to $257.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $266.00 to $265.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $210.00 to $245.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

