SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 2,209 shares.The stock last traded at $21.00 and had previously closed at $20.95.

SUOPY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura Securities raised shares of SUMCO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of SUMCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.56 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16.

SUMCO Corporation (OTCMKTS: SUOPY) is a premier global supplier of silicon wafers, a foundational material used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in producing single-crystal silicon wafers in diameters ranging from 150 mm to 300 mm, serving high-performance applications in memory, logic, power devices and discrete components. In addition to its core wafer business, SUMCO offers epitaxial wafers and specialty silicon products designed to meet the exacting requirements of next-generation semiconductor nodes and power electronics.

Founded in 1975 as a spin-off from Mitsubishi Silicon, SUMCO has grown through strategic investments in research and development to advance wafer quality, diameter scaling and defect reduction.

