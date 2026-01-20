VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 196,415 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 226,375 shares.The stock last traded at $76.8750 and had previously closed at $77.46.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $637.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.47.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges. DXAG provides exposure to companies worldwide that derive at least 50% of their revenues from agriculture business. Companies eligible for inclusion in DXAG should have market capitalization exceeding $150 million; should have worldwide daily average trading volume of at least $1 million over past six months and in each of the past two months, and should have maintained monthly trading volume of 250,000 shares over past six months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.