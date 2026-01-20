JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 31,771 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 25,616 shares.The stock last traded at $112.7630 and had previously closed at $114.14.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBMC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

