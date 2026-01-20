Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Heineken NV (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 148,154 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 137,482 shares.The stock last traded at $39.02 and had previously closed at $39.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HEINY. BNP Paribas downgraded Heineken from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Heineken to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Heineken Price Performance

About Heineken

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.45.

Heineken N.V. is a global brewing company best known for its flagship Heineken lager and a diversified portfolio of international and local beer brands. The company’s activities span brewing, marketing and distribution of beer and cider products, serving on?trade and off?trade channels as well as e?commerce. Heineken combines global brand management with local production through a network of owned breweries, joint ventures and licensed partners to reach consumers across different markets.

Founded in Amsterdam in 1864 by Gerard Adriaan Heineken, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest brewers.

