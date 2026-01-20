Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.11, but opened at $10.40. Subaru shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 9,820 shares.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.34.
Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 5.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Subaru Corporation will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Subaru Corporation, traded over the counter as OTCMKTS:FUJHY, is a Japanese multinational automaker known for its distinctive use of the horizontally opposed “boxer” engine and standard symmetrical all-wheel-drive system across most of its vehicle lineup. Founded in 1953 as Fuji Heavy Industries, the company rebranded to Subaru Corporation in 2017 to align its corporate identity with its well?established automotive brand. Subaru’s product portfolio includes compact and midsize sedans, sport wagons, crossovers and SUVs, with flagship models such as the Impreza, Legacy, Outback, Forester and Crosstrek (also marketed as the XV in some regions), as well as the performance-oriented BRZ sports coupe developed in partnership with Toyota.
In addition to passenger vehicles, Subaru Corporation is involved in the manufacturing of automotive components, aerospace products and industrial machinery, leveraging advanced materials and precision engineering capabilities inherited from its Fuji Heavy Industries heritage.
