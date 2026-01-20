Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.63, but opened at $31.39. Japan Steel Works shares last traded at $31.39, with a volume of 66 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Japan Steel Works in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Japan Steel Works Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.29.

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Japan Steel Works had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $444.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Japan Steel Works

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

