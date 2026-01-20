Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.51, but opened at $6.04. Inventiva shares last traded at $6.0510, with a volume of 105,328 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IVA. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Inventiva from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Inventiva from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Inventiva to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Inventiva Stock Down 4.1%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Inventiva by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inventiva in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inventiva during the third quarter worth about $649,000. 19.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva (NASDAQ: IVA) is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of metabolic, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The company’s core expertise lies in the modulation of nuclear receptors and signaling pathways that regulate fibrosis, inflammation and metabolic dysfunction. Inventiva’s scientific platform integrates medicinal chemistry, in vitro and in vivo pharmacology, and translational sciences to advance a diversified pipeline of therapeutic candidates.

The company’s lead asset, lanifibranor (IVA337), is a pan-PPAR agonist in Phase III development for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and has demonstrated anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects in preclinical and clinical studies.

