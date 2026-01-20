BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.16, but opened at $28.77. BitMine Immersion Technologies shares last traded at $28.5860, with a volume of 10,616,464 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMNR. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on BitMine Immersion Technologies from $90.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded BitMine Immersion Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get BitMine Immersion Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BMNR

BitMine Immersion Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported ($12.74) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter. BitMine Immersion Technologies had a negative net margin of 67,546.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BitMine Immersion Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in BitMine Immersion Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc (NYSE American: BMNR) is an engineering and technology company specializing in immersion cooling solutions for digital asset mining and high-performance computing (HPC) applications. The company develops proprietary direct-to-chip systems that submerge servers in non-conductive dielectric fluids to efficiently remove heat, enabling clients to achieve higher processing density and improved energy efficiency.

BitMine offers turnkey services spanning system design, equipment supply, installation and ongoing maintenance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BitMine Immersion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitMine Immersion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.