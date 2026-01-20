Citigroup Lowers HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $22.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s previous close.

HPQ has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group set a $24.00 price target on HP in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

HP stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.77. 9,277,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,456,357. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.21. HP has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $35.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.62.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 330.68% and a net margin of 4.57%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 16,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $415,306.58. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196.27. This represents a 99.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ketan M. Patel sold 33,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $772,713.99. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,572 shares in the company, valued at $801,724.68. The trade was a 49.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 110,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,126 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,658,754 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,530,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HP by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,703,639 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,450,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,623 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in HP by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,943,498 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $854,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,187,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $638,720,000 after buying an additional 424,544 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in HP by 15.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,146,875 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $321,573,000 after buying an additional 1,806,246 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett?Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

