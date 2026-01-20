Citigroup Lowers Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $39.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SMCI. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. KGI Securities upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho set a $31.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.19.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 3.8%

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.40. 26,730,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,216,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $66.44.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 3.77%.The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. Research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.