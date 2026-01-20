Aster (ASTER) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $220.63 Million

Aster (ASTER) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. In the last week, Aster has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. Aster has a total market cap of $1.54 billion and approximately $220.63 million worth of Aster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aster token can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,143.63 or 1.00359917 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90,695.84 or 0.99733289 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Aster Token Profile

Aster was first traded on September 17th, 2025. Aster’s total supply is 7,922,139,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,573,879,172 tokens. Aster’s official website is www.asterdex.com. Aster’s official Twitter account is @aster_dex. Aster’s official message board is medium.com/asterdex.

Buying and Selling Aster

According to CryptoCompare, “Aster (ASTER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Aster has a current supply of 7,922,139,499.89790604 with 2,573,879,171.89790604 in circulation. The last known price of Aster is 0.60427044 USD and is down -3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 404 active market(s) with $214,267,313.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.asterdex.com/.”

