Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Truist Financial

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s current price.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Healthcare REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT stock opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.68.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 23.50%.The business had revenue of $190.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.455-1.465 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabra Healthcare REIT will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 23,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 23.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net?lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long?term, triple?net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra’s tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post?acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

