United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Financial

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $41.00. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Dominion Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

Get United Dominion Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UDR

United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of UDR stock opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average is $37.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.56, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.72. United Dominion Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $46.47.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $431.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.23 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 8.80%.United Dominion Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.530-2.550 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Dominion Realty Trust will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Dominion Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Dominion Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE: UDR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company’s core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

UDR’s business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.