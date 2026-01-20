Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GMAB. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Johnson Rice reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.41. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $35.43.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.40 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 41.36% and a return on equity of 23.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 50.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 1,229.0% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S is a Denmark-based biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Since its founding in 1999 and with headquarters in Copenhagen, Genmab has built a robust research platform focused on harnessing novel antibody engineering technologies to create next-generation therapies. The company’s work centers on identifying targets in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, advancing its proprietary molecules from early discovery through clinical development.

Genmab’s portfolio includes products developed in collaboration with leading global pharmaceutical partners.

