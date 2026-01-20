Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) and Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Critical Survey

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) and Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Greenland Technologies has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hoya has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenland Technologies and Hoya”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Technologies $83.94 million 0.26 $14.07 million $0.98 1.29 Hoya $5.69 billion 9.51 $1.35 billion $4.08 39.16

Hoya has higher revenue and earnings than Greenland Technologies. Greenland Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hoya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Greenland Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Hoya shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Greenland Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Greenland Technologies and Hoya, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenland Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Hoya 0 0 0 3 4.00

Profitability

This table compares Greenland Technologies and Hoya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Technologies 16.38% 20.63% 10.48% Hoya 23.33% 21.01% 16.56%

Summary

Hoya beats Greenland Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenland Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions. Its products are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation was and is headquartered in East Windsor, New Jersey.

About Hoya

(Get Free Report)

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics. It also operates Eyecity, a specialty retailer of contact lenses. In addition, the company provides information technology products, such as mask blanks and photomasks for manufacturing semiconductor chips; glass disks for hard disk drives; and imaging products that include optical glasses/optical lenses, colored glass filters, and laser equipment/UV light resources. Further, it engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of photomasks for manufacturing flat panel displays. Additionally, the company offers ReadSpeaker, a speech synthesis software; and cloud services comprising Kinnosuke, a time and attendance management service, as well as Yonosuke, an electronic payslip service. HOYA Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.