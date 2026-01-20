Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.5714.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $55,031.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 187,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,933.36. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $232,195.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 952,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,244,692.80. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 145,508 shares of company stock worth $10,233,040 over the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 928.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $68.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average of $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $73.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 9.95%.The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

