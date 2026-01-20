Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.8571.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $181.00 target price (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cintas from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Cintas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $925,531,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Cintas by 5,641.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,016,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,682,000 after purchasing an additional 998,963 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cintas by 2,653.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,003,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,640,000 after purchasing an additional 966,597 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 275.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,123,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,556,000 after purchasing an additional 823,885 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP grew its position in Cintas by 5,341.8% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 747,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,352,000 after purchasing an additional 733,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $195.42 on Thursday. Cintas has a 12-month low of $180.39 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.59.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 17.58%.The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-4.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

