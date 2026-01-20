ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.8571.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered ONE Gas from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th.
Shares of OGS opened at $78.70 on Thursday. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $68.19 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47.
ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 10.76%.The business had revenue of $379.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.340-4.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.47%.
ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.
The company’s service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.
