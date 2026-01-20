Analysts Set Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Target Price at $19.27

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.2727.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liberty Energy
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy
Liberty Energy Stock Down 1.3%
LBRT stock opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.45. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Liberty Energy Company Profile
Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics. As of as of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of approximately 40 active hydraulic fracturing; and two sand mines in the Permian Basin.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Energy
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- Trump Did WHAT??
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- This is the Exact Moment the AI Boom Will End
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.