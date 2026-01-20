Analysts Set Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Target Price at $19.27

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.2727.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 78.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,575,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771,724 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Liberty Energy by 1,529.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,753,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,359 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,653,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the third quarter valued at about $22,336,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 28.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,809,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,368,000 after buying an additional 1,716,007 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBRT stock opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.45. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics. As of as of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of approximately 40 active hydraulic fracturing; and two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

