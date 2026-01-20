RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho set a $120.00 price target on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America raised RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on RPM International from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th.

Get RPM International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RPM International

Insider Activity at RPM International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

In other news, Director Salvatore D. Fazzolari sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $40,376.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,323,303.26. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in RPM International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 652,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,942,000 after buying an additional 51,152 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter worth $2,791,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 242.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,992 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,507,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in RPM International by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Trading Down 1.1%

RPM opened at $111.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. RPM International has a one year low of $95.28 and a one year high of $129.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.21). RPM International had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RPM International will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc is a global holding company whose subsidiaries specialize in the manufacture and marketing of high-performance coatings, sealants, building materials, and specialty chemicals. Through its two principal operating segments—Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings—RPM serves a diverse range of end markets, including construction, consumer products, industrial maintenance, and specialty applications.

The company’s Performance Coatings segment offers a broad portfolio of architectural coatings, waterproofing systems, and specialty building products used by contractors, builders, and homeowners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.