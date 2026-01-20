Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $253.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.10. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $264.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.54 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.500-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 8,174 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $1,660,221.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,035,503.12. This trade represents a 24.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $474,714.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,801.84. This trade represents a 21.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 92.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

