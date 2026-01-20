WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WaFd in a report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WaFd currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get WaFd alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WAFD

WaFd Stock Performance

Shares of WAFD opened at $32.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98. WaFd has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.86.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $191.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.36 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 17.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that WaFd will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. WaFd’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brent J. Beardall bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,100. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in WaFd by 42.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of WaFd by 57.6% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in WaFd by 604.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in WaFd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WaFd by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WaFd

(Get Free Report)

Washington Federal, Inc, doing business as WaFd Bank, is a publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Through its subsidiary, WaFd Bank, the company provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, small-to-medium enterprises, and commercial clients. Established in 1917 as Ballard Savings & Loan in Seattle, the institution expanded over decades to serve customers across the Western United States under the Washington Federal name and has operated as a public company since the early 1980s.

WaFd Bank’s core offerings encompass deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit, alongside consumer and commercial lending products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.