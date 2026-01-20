Short Interest in J. W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) Declines By 23.6%

J. W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,793 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 2,347 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 788 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 788 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

J. W. Mays Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MAYS traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 347. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average is $38.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $79.88 million, a PE ratio of -152.10 and a beta of 0.04. J. W. Mays has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $42.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of J. W. Mays in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About J. W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc (NASDAQ: MAYS) is a New York–based real estate holding company that traces its roots to the department store chain founded by Joseph Wesley Mays in 1924. After winding down its retail operations in the early 1980s, the company redeployed its capital into property ownership, repositioning itself as a landlord and property manager focused on income?producing real estate assets.

The company’s core business activities include acquisition, leasing and management of commercial, retail and multi-family residential properties.

