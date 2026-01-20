Mobilicom Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mobilicom Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 511,833 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 428,613 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,128 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 159,128 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MOB shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mobilicom in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. ThinkEquity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mobilicom in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,750.00.

Mobilicom Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobilicom

MOB traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 208,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,502. Mobilicom has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $11.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $754.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mobilicom in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mobilicom during the second quarter worth about $184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Mobilicom in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Mobilicom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Mobilicom by 997.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,951 shares in the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: MOB) is an Israel-based technology company specializing in secure communications, cybersecurity and edge computing solutions for unmanned systems, ground vehicles and critical assets. The company’s core platform integrates advanced encryption, artificial intelligence and resilient networking capabilities to protect data and command-and-control links in contested or degraded environments.

The company’s flagship offerings include AerialGuard, a turnkey cyber-hardened communications suite for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs); VehicularGuard, designed to secure vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications in ground systems; and MissionCore, a software-defined command-and-control framework that delivers real-time situational awareness and autonomous decision support.

