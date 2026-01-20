DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,280,880 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 3,568,250 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,601,920 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,601,920 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in DTE Energy by 40.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.7%

DTE traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $135.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,221,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,799. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.95. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $116.30 and a 12-month high of $143.79. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.165 per share. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.75.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

