Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS):

1/17/2026 – Las Vegas Sands was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/16/2026 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target lowered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from $75.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Las Vegas Sands had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/27/2025 – Las Vegas Sands was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/24/2025 – Las Vegas Sands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2025 – Las Vegas Sands had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Las Vegas Sands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2025 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $64.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Las Vegas Sands had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Las Vegas Sands was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $64.00.

12/13/2025 – Las Vegas Sands was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/11/2025 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $75.50 to $76.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Las Vegas Sands had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $67.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Las Vegas Sands had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from $66.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Las Vegas Sands had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 1,198,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $79,925,982.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Patrick Dumont sold 135,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $9,215,579.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 446,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,351,479.68. This represents a 23.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 5,182,053 shares of company stock worth $333,348,399 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company’s operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company’s portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

