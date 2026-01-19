Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 132,093 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the December 15th total of 99,773 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 637,417 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 637,417 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIX traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.24. 723,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,203. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $4.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.9%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 13.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630,393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 420,852 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,772,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 962,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625,944 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 21.2% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 550,959 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 96,521 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE: HIX) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income by investing primarily in below-investment-grade debt instruments. The fund pursues a diversified portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds, senior loans, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and emerging-market debt, aiming to generate attractive yield while managing credit and interest rate risk.

The fund may employ leverage through borrowings and the issuance of preferred shares to enhance its income potential.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.