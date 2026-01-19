Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 132,093 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the December 15th total of 99,773 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 637,417 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 637,417 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE HIX traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.24. 723,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,203. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $4.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.9%.
Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE: HIX) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income by investing primarily in below-investment-grade debt instruments. The fund pursues a diversified portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds, senior loans, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and emerging-market debt, aiming to generate attractive yield while managing credit and interest rate risk.
The fund may employ leverage through borrowings and the issuance of preferred shares to enhance its income potential.
