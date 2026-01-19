JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 17,814 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the December 15th total of 13,283 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,702 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,702 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,081. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $55.46 and a 52 week high of $76.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.54.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5228 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000.

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

