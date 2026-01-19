JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 17,814 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the December 15th total of 13,283 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,702 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,702 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,081. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $55.46 and a 52 week high of $76.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.54.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5228 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.
The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
