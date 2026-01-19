Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Short Interest Update

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,352,647 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the December 15th total of 1,032,171 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

NYSE ETD traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $24.66. 244,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,693. The company has a market capitalization of $627.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $32.61.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $146.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 84.32%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ethan Allen Interiors has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Ethan Allen Interiors

Institutional Trading of Ethan Allen Interiors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETD. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 76,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 17,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Get Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (NYSE: ETD) is a vertically integrated manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings, offering a broad range of furniture, upholstery, case goods and decorative accessories. The company designs and produces the majority of its products in its own North American manufacturing facilities, maintaining close control over quality, craftsmanship and production schedules. Through its network of company-operated and franchised Design Centers and galleries, Ethan Allen delivers a full-service offering that includes on-site interior design consultations and project management.

Founded in 1932 as a small Colonial-Revival furniture maker in northern Vermont, Ethan Allen has grown into a global brand known for its timeless styles and customization options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.