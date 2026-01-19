Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) versus VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Head-To-Head Comparison

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) and Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Blue Dolphin Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|VOC Energy Trust
|$13.62 million
|3.71
|$12.41 million
|$0.51
|5.84
|Blue Dolphin Energy
|$317.52 million
|0.06
|-$8.64 million
|($0.54)
|-2.35
Profitability
This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Blue Dolphin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|VOC Energy Trust
|87.74%
|75.96%
|75.96%
|Blue Dolphin Energy
|-2.83%
|-16.96%
|-5.23%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations for VOC Energy Trust and Blue Dolphin Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|VOC Energy Trust
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|Blue Dolphin Energy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Volatility and Risk
VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Dolphin Energy has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
VOC Energy Trust beats Blue Dolphin Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About VOC Energy Trust
VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres. VOC Energy Trust was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.
About Blue Dolphin Energy
Blue Dolphin Energy Company, an independent downstream energy company, engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refinery Operations, and Tolling and Terminaling. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services at the Nixon facility. It also provides storage tank rentals and ancillary services. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Blue Dolphin Energy Company is a subsidiary of Lazarus Energy Holdings, LLC.
