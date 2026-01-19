ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) & Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Head-To-Head Comparison

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF – Get Free Report) and Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ICTS International and Cadre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ICTS International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICTS International N/A N/A N/A Cadre 7.33% 13.94% 6.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ICTS International and Cadre, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICTS International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cadre 1 0 4 1 2.83

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cadre has a consensus target price of $37.67, suggesting a potential downside of 13.48%. Given Cadre’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cadre is more favorable than ICTS International.

44.0% of Cadre shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.4% of ICTS International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Cadre shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

ICTS International has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadre has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ICTS International and Cadre”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICTS International $483.31 million 0.27 -$4.23 million N/A N/A Cadre $567.56 million 3.12 $36.13 million $1.12 38.87

Cadre has higher revenue and earnings than ICTS International.

Summary

Cadre beats ICTS International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICTS International

(Get Free Report)

ICTS International N.V. provides airport security and other aviation services, and authentication technology services in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, Spain, and internationally. It offers aviation security services, including security screening, behavior detection on crowds and queues, perimeter guarding/ patrolling, CCTV surveillance and/or alarm resolution, and vehicle marshalling. It also provides above wing security services, such as security interviewing, behavior detection, and escort of valuables and weapons; and handling services. In addition, it offers below wing services, comprising ramp and door guarding, interior and exterior searches, catering and bag room guarding, and selectee search; cargo security services, which include cargo screening, explosives detection dogs, access control, and vehicle marshalling services; private charter flight and cargo security screening, catering and aircraft Security Screening, aircraft search, and employee screening services; general security services, which comprise security search and screening, access control, perimeter guarding/patrolling, security host and reception, and CCTV surveillance and/or alarm resolution services; and training/consulting/auditing services. Further, it offers aviation security technology, including New Advanced Passenger Screening, an IT-system that enables pre-departure analysis of passenger information, and X-Check and I-Check that supports airline staff, security or filtering agents with customer processing; SaaS for identity verification and fraud prevention from physical and digital ID documents; and non-security services, such as agent services, guard services, queue monitors, aircraft cleaning, janitorial, skycap passengers luggage, wheelchair attendant, baggage handling, cruise line baggage transfer, VIP meet and greet services, equipment for passengers, and shuttle services to airline crews. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

About Cadre

(Get Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products. The company also offers third-party products, such as uniforms, optics, boots, firearms, and ammunition. It serves first responders, such as state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, emergency medical technicians, fishing, and wildlife enforcement and departments of corrections, as well as federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Corrections, the Department of Energy, Los Alamos National Laboratories, Waste Isolation Plant, and various foreign government agencies. Cadre Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for ICTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.