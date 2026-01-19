Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA) & Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA – Get Free Report) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Independent Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Chester Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Independent Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Chester Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Chester Bancorp and Independent Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chester Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Independent Bank 0 3 1 0 2.25

Profitability

Independent Bank has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.32%. Given Independent Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than Chester Bancorp.

This table compares Chester Bancorp and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Independent Bank 21.25% 14.54% 1.27%

Dividends

Chester Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.3%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Independent Bank pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Chester Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chester Bancorp and Independent Bank”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Independent Bank $323.14 million 2.17 $66.79 million $3.26 10.39

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Chester Bancorp.

Summary

Independent Bank beats Chester Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chester Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Chester Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides loans comprising mortgage, construction, lot, home equity, consumer, and business loans; and reorder check services. It operates two full service offices in Sparta, Illinois; and Perryville, Missouri. Chester Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Chester, Illinois.

About Independent Bank

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services. The company also provides title insurance services and investment services, as well as automatic teller machines, and internet and mobile banking services. In addition, it operates through branches, drive-thru facilities, and loan production offices. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Chester Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chester Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.