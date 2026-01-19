Franklin Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Franklin Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 64,511 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the December 15th total of 47,083 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,385 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,385 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Franklin Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

In other Franklin Financial Services news, Director Kimberly Rzomp sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $81,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,842 shares in the company, valued at $315,876.94. This represents a 20.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 84.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Franklin Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $598,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRAF traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.15. 67,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,902. The stock has a market cap of $238.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.76. Franklin Financial Services has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $59.95.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 12.34%.The business had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter.

Franklin Financial Services, Inc (NASDAQ: FRAF) is a U.S.?listed specialty finance company that makes and acquires secured loans, with a focus on asset-based lending and mortgage warehouse financing. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, FFS Investment Company, a Maryland corporation regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, Franklin Financial provides revolving lines of credit, term loans and other credit facilities secured primarily by residential and commercial mortgage loans, receivables and inventory.

