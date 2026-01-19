Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Short Interest Up 19.2% in December

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 89,444 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 75,013 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,160 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,160 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GIFI remained flat at $12.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 94,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,206. The stock has a market cap of $191.99 million, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86. Gulf Island Fabrication has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the second quarter worth $373,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,019,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 40,556 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc is a Houston-based engineering and construction company specializing in the design, fabrication and assembly of large-scale structures for the offshore energy industry. The company’s core expertise lies in delivering steel foundations and topside modules for offshore oil and gas platforms, floating production systems and support vessels. By integrating engineering, procurement and construction services, Gulf Island Fabrication offers end-to-end solutions that address the demanding technical and regulatory requirements of deepwater and shallow-water developments.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses jackets, piles, topside decks, hulls, living quarters and utility modules, as well as the assembly of hook-up and commissioning services.

Further Reading

