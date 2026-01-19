Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Stock Unloaded Rep. Dan Newhouse

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC). In a filing disclosed on January 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Truist Financial stock on December 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EDWARD JONES IRA” account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) on 12/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) on 12/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) on 12/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 12/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 12/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 12/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) on 12/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 12/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) on 12/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) on 12/11/2025.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE TFC traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $50.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,261,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,752,032. The firm has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.91%.

Truist Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 15.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $239,682.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,606.85. The trade was a 33.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays cut shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,440,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,177,722,000 after buying an additional 1,529,478 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 107,642,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,921,717,000 after buying an additional 346,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,191,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,205,855,000 after acquiring an additional 74,728 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,566,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $755,185,000 after acquiring an additional 164,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,995,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,650,000 after acquiring an additional 854,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Click here to see Newhouse’s key votes in Congress.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation is an American bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, Truist Bank, and other operating units. The company offers traditional retail banking products and services such as deposit accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and credit and debit card services. Truist also serves commercial clients with middle-market and corporate lending, treasury and payment solutions, and specialty finance products.

Beyond core banking, Truist operates wealth management, asset management, insurance and capital markets businesses.

