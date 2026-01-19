Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells Off Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO). In a filing disclosed on January 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Broadcom stock on December 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EDWARD JONES IRA” account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) on 12/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) on 12/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) on 12/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 12/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 12/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) on 12/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 12/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) on 12/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) on 12/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) on 12/11/2025.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded up $8.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $351.71. 31,189,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,940,236. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $358.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.62%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total transaction of $128,296,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,326,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,950,399,066.20. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $12,542,769.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 266,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,316,759.10. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 779,901 shares of company stock worth $284,069,237 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,276,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,071,601,000 after purchasing an additional 873,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,610,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,827,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,579,549,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,149,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,915,861,000 after buying an additional 700,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Click here to see Newhouse’s key votes in Congress.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

