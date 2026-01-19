Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.84 and last traded at C$8.62, with a volume of 373614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.54.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$7.75 target price on shares of Vizsla Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on Vizsla Silver from C$9.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vizsla Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.38.
Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
Vizsla Silver Corp is a junior mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The property contains quartz-carbonate veins with workings defining both steeply plunging and sub-horizontal ore shoots. Mineralization occurs as silver sulphides including argentite and acanthite, native gold, electrum and native silver associated with pyrite, minor galena, sphalerite and rare chalcopyrite.
