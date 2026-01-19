Royal Fund Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Royal Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,490 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 22,086 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 62.2% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on Rio Tinto from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

RIO stock opened at $85.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.49. Rio Tinto PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company’s activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.

The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.

