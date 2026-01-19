Royal Fund Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Royal Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,490 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 22,086 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 62.2% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on Rio Tinto from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.
Rio Tinto Trading Down 1.4%
RIO stock opened at $85.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.49. Rio Tinto PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Rio Tinto News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Rio Tinto this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Rio Tinto secured a commercial supply agreement to provide copper for Amazon/AWS data?center projects, positioning the company in high?growth AI infrastructure metal demand and validating its bioleaching/processing partnerships. Rio Tinto to supply copper to Amazon for AI data centers
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon/AWS commercial tie?ups reported across outlets (including industry and regional press) reinforce demand visibility for Rio’s copper projects and its role in next?gen data?center supply chains. Amazon Web Services inks landmark metal deal with mining giant Rio Tinto
- Positive Sentiment: Rio and BHP are coordinating on Pilbara iron?ore cost savings and exploring joint Pilbara development, which could improve margins and capital efficiency if approved. This suggests industry consolidation on operations/CapEx. Rio Tinto and BHP team up for iron ore savings in Australia
- Positive Sentiment: Operationally, Rio reported stronger iron?ore output (record Gudai?Darri performance, improved Pilbara efficiency), supporting longer?term revenue prospects. Is RIO’s Higher Iron Ore Production a Catalyst for Future Growth?
- Neutral Sentiment: Dimensional Fund Advisors filed Form 8.3 disclosures showing an ownership stake above 1% in Rio Tinto (separate filings for RIO TINTO PLC and RIO TINTO LTD). Institutional stakes can be stabilizing but are not an immediate directional catalyst. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. : Form 8.3 – RIO TINTO PLC – Ordinary Shares
- Neutral Sentiment: Broker/coverage pieces reiterate merger speculation and Rio’s copper & cost?cutting narratives; useful context but largely confirmatory. Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Balances $207B Merger Speculation With Cost Reduction and Copper Production Goals
- Negative Sentiment: Speculation about a possible merger with Glencore is clouded by reports that Chinese regulators may demand asset sales to address resource?security and concentration concerns — a development that raises regulatory risk and could reduce expected merger benefits. That uncertainty is a likely driver of downward pressure. Rio Tinto-Glencore merger may need asset sales to win over China
About Rio Tinto
Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company’s activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.
The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.
