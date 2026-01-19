Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 4,920 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,502 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 27,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 23.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,645 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ROST. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Ross Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.41.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of ROST opened at $192.36 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.36 and a 1-year high of $194.92. The company has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.20. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off?price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand?name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

