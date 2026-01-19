Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,981,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,441,996 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $654,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $241.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.75. The stock has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.30 and a 1-year high of $250.67.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.67%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research cut TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $277.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.23.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total transaction of $20,340,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,066.45. This trade represents a 64.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $6,198,452.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,903 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,300.19. This trade represents a 54.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

