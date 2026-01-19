EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,268,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 63,686 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $590,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in EOG Resources by 10,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: EOG is highlighted for expanding natural?gas production and pursuing opportunities to supply power for data centers, a potential structural demand tailwind that could diversify revenue and support longer?term valuation. EOG Resources: Building Out Natural Gas Production Will Help It Power Data Centers

EOG is highlighted for expanding natural?gas production and pursuing opportunities to supply power for data centers, a potential structural demand tailwind that could diversify revenue and support longer?term valuation. Neutral Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets trimmed its price target to $120 from $126 but kept an “outperform” rating — a modestly negative signal on near?term upside while retaining a constructive view on the name. MarketScreener TickerReport

BMO Capital Markets trimmed its price target to $120 from $126 but kept an “outperform” rating — a modestly negative signal on near?term upside while retaining a constructive view on the name. Neutral Sentiment: Marketplace coverage notes mixed analyst views on EOG versus peers, signaling divergent expectations across the sell?side that can keep trading volatile. Analysts Conflicted on These Energy Names

Marketplace coverage notes mixed analyst views on EOG versus peers, signaling divergent expectations across the sell?side that can keep trading volatile. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus analyst rating recently reported as “Hold,” which reflects mixed expectations and may limit broad bullish momentum until clearer catalysts appear. EOG Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Consensus analyst rating recently reported as “Hold,” which reflects mixed expectations and may limit broad bullish momentum until clearer catalysts appear. Negative Sentiment: Zacks lowered near?term and full?year EPS forecasts across multiple quarters (Q2?2026, Q3?2026, FY2026) and trimmed Q1? and Q2?2027 estimates — FY2026 fell to $8.78 from $8.94 and several quarter estimates were reduced. These cuts reduce street earnings expectations and are the primary analyst?driven pressure on the stock today.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total value of $211,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,979 shares in the company, valued at $5,810,180.72. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $105.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.88 and a 200-day moving average of $112.65. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $101.59 and a one year high of $137.86.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 24.49%.The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EOG. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $138.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Capital One Financial lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $126.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand?alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

