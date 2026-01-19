BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ Stake Boosted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 31.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,791,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152,591 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $446,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,963,000 after purchasing an additional 121,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,997,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,242,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,411,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,028,000 after buying an additional 672,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,709,000 after buying an additional 29,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,771,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,990,000 after buying an additional 414,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total value of $1,605,629.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,620,096.85. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $637,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 50,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,862.82. This represents a 12.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.29.

Shares of BJ opened at $93.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $86.68 and a one year high of $121.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.45.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.72%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ’s features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ’s Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

