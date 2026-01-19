Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. AptarGroup accounts for 1.7% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of AptarGroup worth $49,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,155,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $864,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 440,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,950,000 after acquiring an additional 126,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1,086.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 60,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after acquiring an additional 55,577 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $124.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.67 and its 200 day moving average is $132.87. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $103.23 and a one year high of $164.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.45%.The business had revenue of $961.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. AptarGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Daniel Ackerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total value of $1,818,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,256.61. The trade was a 33.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATR. Zacks Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.50.

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug?delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

