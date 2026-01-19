Quantum Portfolio Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF $IWX

Quantum Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWX. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,631,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,920 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,568,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,981,000 after acquiring an additional 297,060 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,207,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,646,000 after purchasing an additional 365,856 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,017,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,836,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of IWX opened at $95.14 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.48 and a 12-month high of $95.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.59 and its 200 day moving average is $88.38.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Top 200 Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Top 200 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.