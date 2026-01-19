Rovin Capital UT ADV Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJQ

Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,021 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned approximately 0.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,036,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,080,000 after acquiring an additional 961,109 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 535,024 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 823,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.4% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 676,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 347,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 547,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 198,827 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSJQ opened at $23.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.37. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1122 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

