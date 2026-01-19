Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares $TECL Shares Sold by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV trimmed its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,691 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TECL. Main Street Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 2,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 85.9% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 25,435 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TECL opened at $120.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.96. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 3.66.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Announces Dividend

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were issued a $8.0376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $32.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.6%.

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

