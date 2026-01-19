Absolute Select Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ABEQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Absolute Select Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ABEQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,677 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 6,333 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,395 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,395 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Absolute Select Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Absolute Select Value ETF stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. Absolute Select Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $36.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.43. The company has a market cap of $126.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Absolute Select Value ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.2247 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 125.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

Absolute Select Value ETF Company Profile

The Absolute Select Value ETF (ABEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA Total Stock Market index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks seeking positive absolute returns. ABEQ was launched on Jan 22, 2020 and is managed by Absolute.

