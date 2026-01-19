Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF) Short Interest Update

Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 11,843 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the December 15th total of 15,914 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 657.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 657.9 days.

Codan Price Performance

Shares of CODAF opened at C$22.34 on Monday. Codan has a 12-month low of C$18.44 and a 12-month high of C$23.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.51.

About Codan

Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF) is an Australian technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of communications and detection equipment. Headquartered in Adelaide, South Australia, Codan operates through two primary business segments—detection and communications—providing hardware, software and turn-key solutions to commercial, government and humanitarian customers worldwide.

In its detection segment, Codan markets metal-detection products under the Minelab brand. These detectors serve a range of applications including gold prospecting, security screening, landmine and ordinance clearance, and archaeological exploration.

