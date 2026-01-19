Short Interest in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY) Drops By 19.4%

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 521,011 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 646,474 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 316,339 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 316,339 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARTY opened at $51.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $51.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Future AI & Tech ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARTY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 18,891 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,478,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 40,953 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 58.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap. ARTY was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is issued by BlackRock.

